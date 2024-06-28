Ghanaian Man Flaunts Electric Car With Nice Interior, Charges It In Video
- A Ghanaian man, in a TikTok video, flaunted his electric vehicle as he charged it, to the surprise of many Ghanaians
- He showed the interior of the vehicle, which had a nice finish and a beautiful dashboard with a state-of-the-art display monitor
- In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were impressed by the Chinese vehicle but wondered if using an electric car was sustainable in a country like Ghana
Kwame, a Ghanaian man, has caught attention on TikTok after flaunting his electric vehicle. In the video, he demonstrated how he charges the car, a sight that surprised many Ghanaians who are more familiar with traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.
He then showed the interior of the vehicle, which featured a luxurious finish and a beautiful dashboard with a state-of-the-art display monitor. The sleek design and modern features impressed many Ghanaians. The brand name of the vehicle was written in Chinese.
In the comments section, many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for the car's design and features. However, there were also concerns about the practicality of using an electric vehicle in Ghana. Many people asked if there were charging stations in the country.
Ghanaian man's electric car gets many talking
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Mr. IT said:
The way light is expensive in Ghana and you guys are using electric cars
ralphaelfujikelz wrote:
My issue is how many power stations are there when it runs out of energy?
Na2 reacted:
I am curious. Are there lots of charging stations in Ghana?
BRA W!LL!E wrote:
This is what I wanted KANTANKA Automobile Industry to be doing
Ghanaian man flaunts self-driving vehicle
In a similar story, a Ghanaian man known as Deadly went viral after he shared a video showing off his Mercedes-Benz's Drive Pilot feature.
In the video, the man was seated in the front passenger seat in a relaxed mood with his feet on the dashboard.
The video left many people in awe as they wondered whether he got to his destination safely.
