Lil Win is set to release new music titled 25th May (The Voice Of God) weeks after his accident, which resulted in the death of a young boy.

The musician shared a flyer of the song, which features Ghanaian musician Kweku Flick, and it sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians

On June 27, the Ghanaian entertainer appeared in court for a second time at the Asokore Mampong District Court

Ghanaian actor and singer Lil Win is set to release his latest music titled 25th May (The Voice Of God) just weeks after being involved in a tragic road accident. The incident claimed the life of a three-year-old boy, leading to a wave of emotions and reactions from fans and the general public.

On June 27, Lil Win made his second court appearance at the Asokore Mampong District Court. This court session follows the heartbreaking accident where the young boy, who was seated in the front seat of his father's car, lost his life.

In the wake of this tragic event, Lil Win's announcement of new music has stirred mixed reactions among Ghanaians. The musician shared a flyer of the upcoming song, which features popular Ghanaian artist Kweku Flick. Some people feel the singer's antics on social media are insensitive. He earlier shared a video recording of the song with Kweku Flick at the hospital.

Lil Win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

gloryboy_chris said:

You and Funny Face should be in jail by now. Ghana is not a serious country.

nana.a.serwaa.37 commented:

So u think it's always abt u ongg? So what song shd the parents who lost their child me singing?

skibolit wrote:

Case wey never die u dey do music, you should be in jail in another country

Update on Lil Win's court case

In a related story, Police prosecutors have told the courts they are awaiting advice from the Attorney General’s Office in the Lil Win road crash case.

Lil Win’s legal team said that advice from the Attorney General’s office would determine its response in the case.

Lil Win has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm following a road crash.

