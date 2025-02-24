Kelvyn Boy has confessed his admiration for Shatta Wale in a fashion that has garnered significant traction on social media

His recent meetup with Shatta Wale comes after Stonebwoy rejected an opportunity to sort out their issues

The video has drawn significant backlash from netizens who have followed his never-ending feud with Stonebwoy

Ghanaian musician Kelvyn Boy's collaboration with Kojo Black, Excellent seems to be charting a new relationship with Shatta Wale.

Kelvyn Boy's meeting with Shatta Wale after his apology to Stonebwoy backfires online. Kelvynboymusic, ShattaWale

Shatta Wale is one of several Ghanaian celebrities who have declared their love the trending song which has become a viral success.

Following Shatta Wale's praise for him, Kelvyn Boy shared a video of their recent meetup in which the On God hitmaker urged him on.

In the video, Kelvyn Boy couldn't stop calling Shatta Wale as his godfather. Many found Kelvyn Boy's video as disingenuous considering his past with Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale's fierce rival.

Kelvyn Boy was one of the first successful artistes recruited by Shatta Wale's record label. Their relationship ended in 2019 creating an enmity between the two artistes who were once tagged as father and son.

All efforts by the Down Flat hitmaker to reconcile with Stonebwoy have proven futile.

Kelvyn Boy and Shatta Wale stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments for Ghanaians in reaction to Shatta Wale and Kelvyn Boy's recent meetup.

@Kevlar__Gh said:

"Fanfool me make I fan fool you 😂."

@elvis_tog remarked:

"This thing underground artist do it! your music career don spoil already so you can fool yourself."

@ChipsahU62040 noted:

"Because of this guy i don't think stonebwoy would ever help any underground artist, if you like adopt shatta as ur father we don't care..."

@OG_Abk said:

"Wale deserves the respect he’s getting but Kelvyn calling him Godfather is below the belt I think. Maybe he doesn’t understand the word Godfather."

@DelaLawren13072 shared:

"So now people will understand why stonebwoy don’t want to forgive this boy herh stone dey see beyond the physical."

@freaky_elyh added:

"I've finally lost respect for this one😅😅. )se Godfather 😅😅😅😅😅."

Stonebwoy tears into Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had opened up about the grand peacemaking moment between him and Shatta Wale after their life-threatening VGMA scuffle.

Stonebwoy established that he did not make peace with Shatta Wale despite honouring the meeting.

The musician claims his rival, Shatta Wale, had an ulterior motive that affected the purpose of the meeting.

