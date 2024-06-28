Charles Taylor has reacted to people complaining about the poor vehicle he drives, stating that he cannot afford one

The ex-Black Stars player shared a video of himself driving an old Daewoo Matiz, which saddened many Ghanaians

In the comments section of the video, people lamented about seeing a legend of Charles Taylor's calibre driving such a vehicle

Former Black Stars player Charles Taylor recently went viral after a video of him driving an old Daewoo Matiz surfaced. The video, which Taylor himself shared, left many Ghanaians saddened to see a national sports legend in such poor circumstances.

Ex-Black Stars player Charles Taylor.

The video attracted numerous comments from fans expressing their dismay. Many lamented the sight of a revered figure like Charles Taylor driving a vehicle as poor-looking as the one he was driving. One fan asked him:

"Legend, is that your car?"

Responding to the concerned fan's comment, Taylor openly acknowledged that he could not afford a better car.

"Yes, I don't have money to buy a car, bro."

His admission saddened many Ghanaians in the comments section, who lamented the Ghanaian Football Association's neglect of struggling sports icons.

Charles Taylor sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

silenceisgolden66 said:

It well God will bless you with a new one

AkwasiBerima1 commented:

There are greater things ahead of you daddy..God is not done with you yet .your bigger Flower is with God .I wish I have money to buy you bigger on

Nana Sarpong II reacted:

I don't believe it becos he is an elder at Glorious wave church and the prophet has dashed over 200 cars to people. I believe prophet will dash u one

Yaw Boateng wrote:

I will buy one for u senior

Nana B said:

am surprised can u write ?

Kudus flaunts Lamborghini Urus

In another story, a video of Mohammed Kudus cruising in his Lamborghini Urus trended online.

The West Ham United player exhibited a high level of humility when he stepped out of his car to interact with fans.

Many people who commented on the video commended him for his show of humility.

