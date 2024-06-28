Abu Trica: First Footage Of Lamborghini Urus Purchased By Swedru Business Man Drop
- Abu Trica's Lamborghini Urus caused a stir as the socialite posted an update of the purchase online
- The socialite confirmed that he had purchased the luxurious vehicle after he posted photos of the keys
- A video of the businessman finalising the process of the car's clearance at the port has surfaced on social media
On June 26, Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica broke the silence about his new luxurious purchase.
The wealthy Swedru-based viral sensation who already owns a BMW i8 teased netizens with his newly acquired Lamborghini Urus.
Abu Trica appears to have cleared the vehicle from the port, gearing up for his first drive.
Abu Trica clears his Lamborghini Urus
Reports indicate that Abu Trica's new Lamborghini Urus cost him a whooping 450k dollars (GH₵6.8 million), including duty fees.
The young entrepreneur has always been the flashy type. Recently, a video of him flaunting large stacks of cash went viral, sparking questions about the source of his wealth.
The purchase of the new luxurious car has sparked a frenzy online as fans obsess over Abu Trica's businesses and income sources.
Ghanaians react to Abu Trica's new purchase
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Abu Trica's new purchase
@Dame_00161 said:
You’re too old to be indulging in stuff like this
@melvin_cfc wrote:
You people go do saaa government e eye Go Dey e top!
@Dr_Kelewele7 noted:
By the time you get to "Abu Trica" you can tell the work he does
@lamptey__ reported:
Swedru and business man in the same sentence
Rich man flexes in his luxurious Mercedes
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a Ghanaian man who had gone viral after he shared a video showing off the fancy Drive Pilot feature of his Mercedes-Benz.
In the video, the man is seated in the front passenger seat, relaxed, with his feet on the dashboard, which leaves many people wondering whether he got to his destination safely.
The video was screen-recorded and shared on the X account of X influencer Kalyjay. In the video, the man was all smiles as he drove on the highway.
