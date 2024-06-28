Abu Trica's Lamborghini Urus caused a stir as the socialite posted an update of the purchase online

The socialite confirmed that he had purchased the luxurious vehicle after he posted photos of the keys

A video of the businessman finalising the process of the car's clearance at the port has surfaced on social media

On June 26, Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica broke the silence about his new luxurious purchase.

The wealthy Swedru-based viral sensation who already owns a BMW i8 teased netizens with his newly acquired Lamborghini Urus.

Abu Trica appears to have cleared the vehicle from the port, gearing up for his first drive.

Abu Trica clears his Lamborghini Urus

Reports indicate that Abu Trica's new Lamborghini Urus cost him a whooping 450k dollars (GH₵6.8 million), including duty fees.

The young entrepreneur has always been the flashy type. Recently, a video of him flaunting large stacks of cash went viral, sparking questions about the source of his wealth.

The purchase of the new luxurious car has sparked a frenzy online as fans obsess over Abu Trica's businesses and income sources.

Ghanaians react to Abu Trica's new purchase

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Abu Trica's new purchase

@Dame_00161 said:

You’re too old to be indulging in stuff like this

@melvin_cfc wrote:

You people go do saaa government e eye Go Dey e top!

@Dr_Kelewele7 noted:

By the time you get to "Abu Trica" you can tell the work he does

@lamptey__ reported:

Swedru and business man in the same sentence

