SDK: Ghanaian Comedian Eulogises His Late Parents, Fans React
- Comedian SDK has taken many fans down memory lane with an old skit featuring his late parents
- The comedian lost his mum last year, two years after his father tragically passed away
- The comedian's tribute has caught the attention of many fans who continue to root for him after their passing
Ghanaian comedian and content creator had very supportive parents who played a significant role in his journey to becoming a star.
Many fans remember the comedian's parents for their skits, especially during the COVID-19 era when they were alive.
The comedian has shared an old video featuring his parents, which has made many of his fans emotional.
SDK triggers memory of his late parents
The comedian, whose dad passed away in 2021, also lost his mum last year. At the funeral last year, the viral star couldn't hide his emotions as he filed past his late mum.
SDK has admitted on several occasions that he keeps thinking about his parent's death, which has cost him his happiness. The effect was so significant that he had to take some time off social media to mourn his loss.
His recent post about his parent has taken a lot of fans down memory lane as they join him in celebrating the lives of his late parents.
Fans react to SDK tribute to his parents
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to SDK's tribute to his late parents.
@manuel_maaira said:
I remember when SDK went to steal meat and was caught. That smile from 1 minute smile from him being caught. Epic. Rip to these legend.
@Hitwaddle wrote:
Since they left you, ebi only food u dey eat. The 3 of you were just unbelievable together. May they find peace wherever they are.
@withAlvin__ noted:
The two greatest to have ever done it. . May they sleep well.
@maxtyme_1 remarked:
Awwww we miss mommy ooo
SDK creates skit with his mum's look-alike
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that SDK had introduced someone who was a spitting image of his late mother to fans.
The skit featuring a woman said to be his sister warmed many hearts online as they remembered his mother.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh