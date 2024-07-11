A Ghanaian taxi driver has found himself knee-deep in trouble after taking his girlfriend for driving lessons in a car that does not belong to him

The lady crashed the vehicle belonging to his employer, and a video shows the devastated man in shock as he stood by the crashed vehicle

Netizens who saw the post could not conceal their laughter and took to the comment section to react to the video

A Ghanaian taxi driver's attempt to teach his girlfriend how to drive ended in a disaster.

The unnamed driver, entrusted with a vehicle belonging to his car owner, decided to combine romance with work and regretted his decision.

Photos of the damaged vehicle Image source: @EDHUB

Source: Twitter

Eager to impress his lover, he handed over his keys to her and took her on a driving lesson at a local driving practice ground.

Unfortunately, the novice driver missed an instruction as she navigated the vehicle, eventually leading her to lose control of the steering wheel.

Before anyone could shout a warning, the vehicle veered off course and plunged into a nearby waterway.

A video from the accident scene showed the Ghanaian man in a dilemma, hands clutching his head, wailing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of man wailing after girlfriend crushed his car owner's car

Netizens who saw the video found the news rather hilarious. They took to the comment section to express their views.

@JuicyCFC wrote:

"Funny thing is if she was able to learn very well without any incident, at the end of the day she will dump him for that sugar daddy that will get her a corolla or camry hmm."

@views09 wrote:

"Meanwhile his wife is a at home praying for him..men paaa herr."

@justtcave

"You know the funny thing by now ein wife dey house oo."

@biggcrimson wrote:

"Never heard of driving school? You take someone car Dey flex your woman."

@kiddiebeatz wrote:

"Now his gf will leave him."

Man weeps as girlfriend gifts him landed property, others on birthday: "This kind guy go sabi love"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man was overwhelmed with emotions as his girlfriend treated him to a lovely birthday surprise.

She showered him many gifts, including a landed property in Benin, wads of dollars, naira, and other presents.

The high point of the birthday surprise was his reaction when he saw the landed property document.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh