Ghanaian comedian and social media influencer, SDK, born Sadiq Sule, took fans down memory lane after introducing his alleged sister into his video.

The slightly older woman was the spitting image of his late mother, who was a beloved figure in his skits.

The video was flooded with comments from people who could not help but point out how the new actress spoke and behaved like his late mother.

SDK broke the news of his mother, Rebecca Oppong's, death on Twitter on January 31 this year. This unpleasant news occurred barely a year after his father, Francis Sulley, passed.

After his father's death, the comedian took some time off social media. When he returned, he dove into food content without much involvement from his mother because she was unwell.

His recent video featuring a woman said to be his sister has warmed many hearts online as they remembered his mother.

Peeps react to SDK's new comic partner, likens her to his late mother

Netizens paid homage to SDK's mother as they watched the funny video filled with memories.

Kofi Stone commented:

Wow, she looks like mom.

Gifty Abekah commented:

It runs in the family ,I love it.

Angela Armstrong commented:

It runs in the family , I love it.

Emmanuel Marboah commented:

I thought that was his mum. May her soul RIP.

Nana Kwame Ahenakwa Obeng commented:

Sis looks more like Mum every day. I miss Mum.

SDK discloses how he manages to keep going after losing two parents

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how SDK recounted his life after the death of his parents.

According to the famous comedian, maintaining top quality in his craft despite the sad turn of his life is what keeps him grounded.

SDK Dele revealed that making people happy has become his go-to place for solace in his circumstances.

