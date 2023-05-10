Content creator, in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, opened up about losing both parents and how he is able to cope without them

The loved comedian said coping is tough, but he is able to cope through his work and finds solace in making people happy

The skit actor said his job is to make people happy; hence he has to be strong regardless of what he is going through

Popular content creator SDK has opened up about losing both his parents and how he has been coping without them in a recent interview with Kwadwo Sheldon.

SDK bonding with his parents Photo Source: Kwadwo Sheldon Studios

Source: Youtube

The well-known comedian, who is also a skit actor, spoke candidly about the tough experience of losing both parents but shared that he is managing to move forward. SDK said he has found solace in his work and finds purpose in bringing joy to people through his comedy and entertainment.

In the interview, SDK revealed that despite the pain of his loss, he remains optimistic about the future.

As a content creator, SDK noted that he is constantly tasked with the responsibility of making people happy. He mentioned that he tries to use his talent to make people laugh, and he shared that it has been therapeutic for him to focus on his work during trying times.

Fans sympathize with SDK

NKRUMAH FAUSTINA wrote:

May their souls still rest in perfect peace

Kevin Vena commented:

SDK really be strong.

S.E entertainment wrote:

I like that question... U make people happy but who makes happy hmmm is not easy

