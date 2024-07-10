A video of Ghanaian pastor Dr Lawrence Tetteh recounting how he met his beloved wife has surfaced on social media

The renowned Televangelist noted in an interview that he once taught his wife during their school days

He further stated in an interview that he chose his wife because she possessed all the qualities he was looking for in a wife

Renowned Ghanaian pastor Dr Lawrence Tetteh shared a heartwarming story of how he met his wife, Barbara Tetteh.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh and his wife have been married for over thirty years. Despite sharing a lovely bond, the couple has been silent for the past years about the genesis of their relationship.

However, in a recent interview, the revered man of God has opened up about how he met his wife.

He recounted that he was a brilliant young man who excelled in Mathematics at the time. Due to his intelligence, he offered to assist students on campus who struggled with mathematics and other subjects, including statistics.

His wife, who was in another university, happened to have joined his statistics class, and that's how it started.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh stated that he knew she was the one for him and that they would end up together because she possessed all the qualities he sought in a wife.

"I wanted a well-educated woman, one who came from a good home, one who was not loud since I was quite loud, and she had all those qualities" he said.

