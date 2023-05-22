Ghanaian content creator SDK Dele laid his mother to rest with support from family, friends and loved ones

SDK held the last burial rites for his mother, Rebecca Oppong, at Tema Community 2, a suburb in Accra

Video from the funeral showed the heartbroken comedian weeping his eyes out, standing by his mother's lifeless body

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian comic actor and skit producer Sadik Sulley, widely known as SDK Dele, was a gloomy picture as he laid his mother to rest.

The comedian wept bitterly as he walked around his mother's lifeless body lying in state.

Friends and family gathered to console the orphaned celebrity skit maker.

SDK Dele and his mother in a funny video. Comic actor cries uncontrollably at her funeral

Source: Youtube

SDK Dele's mother's death came shortly after his father's death.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The comedian announced his mother's death in January 2023. He shared the saddening news with his fans, who had grown used to seeing his mother feature in his funny videos.

SDK's father and mother were familiar faces in the comedian's wide-spread entertaining videos.

He told Cape Coast-based Property FM in May 2023 that he had to be strong because the thought of his late parents made him sad.

GHPage reported:

"I try my best to be happy because thinking of the death of my parents too much might end up eating me up, so I try my best to feel okay and just move on."

Watch the video below (viewer discretion is advised):

Ghanaians react to SDK's uncontrollable tears at his mother's funeral

Many sympathised with the orphaned Ghanaian content creator. They sent comforting words to him.

Lordina Frimpomaah commented:

I am in tears.

Opinion Tv wrote:

So sad

Ghanaian content creator SDK Dele announces the death of his celebrated father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported when comedian SDK's father passed on November 24, 2021.

The skit maker's father was famous for his many hilarious roles and cameo contributions to his son's content.

After numerous entertaining and educative videos from SDK and his late father, they became the model for father-son relationships online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh