Ghanaian TikTok star Akonoba has opened up about his 17-year-old brother, who recently passed away

Akonoba shared the painful last moments of his late brother, who was a student at the Opoku Ware Senior High School

He shared details of the upcoming burial service with fans during a live online interaction

Ghanaian TikTok star Akonoba, known for his hilarious attempts at mimicking the everyday lifestyle of Ghanaian mothers, has lost his brother.

With his announcement, the TikTok sensation threw his fast-growing online community into a state of mourning.

During a recent TikTok live interaction, he shared more details about his brother's burial.

Akonoba details his late brother's last moments

According to Akonoba, his brother Pascal Nana Yaw Sampene, an Opoku Ware Senior High School student, was not a sickler as some reports indicated.

He established that Pascal only complained of a slight headache, after which he was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The late OWASS student is set to be buried in August in his hometown, Bekwai, Ashanti Region.

Akonoba, whose impeccable acting skills have earned him cosigns from top stars like Nana Ama McBrown, pleaded with fans and colleagues to support him in his trying times.

Fans sympathise with Akonoba

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akonoba's loss.

debokwami said:

"Heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family. The Lord is your strength. May your brother's soul have eternal rest. 🙏💔😭😭😭😱."

namys_select wrote:

"Hmm this pains me like I know him in person 💔😭 hmm may God continue to comfort you and the family 🙏."

ate.1924 noted:

"This is heartbreaking KATAKYIE 😭😭😭 rest in peace infact the cemetery 🪦🪦 is full of unfinished dreams aaahh owuo waha yɛn."

KNUST students mourn the late Adzo Ahadzie

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that a week after Adzo Ahadzie's accident, her colleagues and lecturers from KNUST's Department of Architecture gathered for a solemn vigil in her honour.

Adzo Ahadzie was a final-year student at the university preparing for her mock jury. Her painful demise happened only a day before she could present her work to the jury of lecturers.

