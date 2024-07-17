A sixth-year KNUST Master of Architecture student, Adzo Ahadzie, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, evening after she was involved in a ghastly bicycle accident on the KNUST campus

She was riding on her bicycle to class when a speeding vehicle knocked her down, succumbing to her injuries shortly after she was rushed to the hospital

Her mates and lecturers gathered to honour her life ahead of her final funeral rites

The unfortunate accident involving sixth-year KNUST Master of Architecture student Adzo Ahadzie has plunged the student body into mourning.

The 23-year-old passed away after she was rushed to the KNUST hospital shortly after the accident happened on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

A week after the accident, her colleagues and lecturers from KNUST's Department of Architecture gathered for a solemn vigil.

Department of Architecture prepare for Adzo's funeral

Adzo Ahadzie was a final-year student preparing for her mock jury. Her painful demise happened a day before she could present her work to the jury of lecturers.

Some of her mates described her as hardworking and full of life. One of them shared online:

"Adzo had so much greatness in her. Back in our KNUST SHS days, she was the SRC General Secretary when I was in my first year. She carried aura and intellect."

Adzo will be laid to rest on July 20 in KNUST. Ahead of the sad day, her mates and lecturers met in front of the architecture department to honour her short-lived yet fulfilling existence.

