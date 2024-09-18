A video of a white man meeting his Ghanaian lover for the first time has got people talking on social media

The young man was very delighted to meet his lover, who subsequently married her in a simple but lovely wedding

Netizens who saw the video were inspired by the story and shared their views in the comments section

A white man has warmed the hearts of many on social media after fulfilling his vows to his girlfriend and making her his wife.

The lovers recently got married a few days after their first meeting. Videos circulating on social media showed the man arriving at the airport and his lover running into his arms.

The intriguing love story of the two has got many people talking on social media. The woman was delighted to get married to her Obroni partner in a simple ceremony.

Netizens express desire to find love

Following the touching display of love between the two, many netizens who saw the video took to the comments section of the video to express their desire to find love.

"I’m even ashamed to say I’m single and searching as I turn 45 years in November. I am first born and all my siblings are all settled. I wonder if marriage is really for everyone. If it is then?"

