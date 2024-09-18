Shatta Bandle, in an Instagram post, flaunted his handsome young son in a series of photos

In the photos, the young boy who was born in 2022 had a bright smile on his face in the adorable photos, sparking reactions from social media users

The social media sensation expressed pride in his son in the caption of the photos, indicating that his child was always smiling because he had a good life

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular social media personality Shatta Bandle has shared some new photos of his young son on Instagram.

Shatta Bandle shows off his son in brand new Instagram photos. Photo source: shattabandle

Source: Instagram

The boy, born in 2022, appeared in the pictures with a bright smile, sparking reactions from Shatta Bandle's followers on social media.

In the photos, the boy's cheerful expression captured the attention of many, with his smile being the focus of the post. Shatta Bandle expressed pride in his son, suggesting that the child was always happy because he enjoyed a good life. Captioning the photos, Shatta Bandle wrote:

"Rich man son always happy because he never see poverty in he’s life before so my son need to give me big respect because it’s not easy to have a rich father even he never see poverty around our Area. Voce of the CEO OF CASH ARMY. Stop playing."

Shatta Bandle triggers reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

flamez_arthur1 said:

"Shatta go do DNA oo"

iam_real_max commented:

"Congratulations 🍾 Shatta, the happiest and Richest man in Ghana 🇬🇭."

acan_rita said:

"O wow we never new rich man had a son this is new I'm happy for him"

sgkkbabyyy said:

"You do DNA test?"

mudasir_5167 commented:

"If he grow to know em father be you he go bore paaa 😂"

perewonder_0074 said:

"Thank God say your son nor be dwarff 😂"

Shatta Bandle receives money from friend

Shatta Bandle claims to be a rich man, and it seems his circle is also full of wealthy individuals.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the social media star received a large sum of money from one of his buddies.

Shatta Bandle shared evidence of the amount hitting his bank account on social media.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh