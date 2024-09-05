Mr Beautiful has explained his social media absence was to constant insults because he supported former president, John Dramani Mahama

The comic actor recounted a recent interaction with a young lady who used to insult him on social media in the past over his political support

Mr Beautiful's comments have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who thronged to the comments section to share their opinions

Ghanaian comic actor Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr Beautiful, has detailed why he stayed off social media for over eight years.

Mr Beautiful explains social media hiatus

In a recent interview, Mr Beautiful shared that he recently returned to social media. He stated that he used to be the subject of verbal attacks on social media because he supported former president John Dramani Mahama.

According to the actor, the constant insults he received became unbearable, so he decided to take a social media break for eight years.

"I left social media for eight years. I just came back. I opened my TikTok account two months ago. People used to come on social media to insult me and go because they were not mature. They used to insult me because of my affiliation with John Mahama."

Mr Beautiful recounted how a young lady, who used to insult him on social media because of his affiliation with John Mahama, recently apologised for past utterances.

"Somebody sent me a message from Takoradi in the Western Region, and you know Sekondi, and Takoradi are typical NPP communities. A young lady from there sent me a message saying Mr beautiful I never liked you when I was growing up because of your NDC and Mahama thing, but today I want you to ask almighty Allah for forgiveness, for me because I insulted you, I never liked you, not knowing you saw something we did not see, anytime I see you on TV I feel bad because my conscience is fighting me.”

Reactions to Mr Beautiful's comments

Mr Beautiful's comments triggered mixed reactions from social media users. Many said the comic actor made untruthful comments. Others were amused with his remarks.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

rockyberema commented:

"Mr beautiful just de lie bcos u’re not de only ndc guy from de movie industry so why do u always want to play de victim?"

kwami_sark commented:

"All Be Lie😂😂😂😂😂 ALL BE LIE😂😂."

terrordearchangel commented:

"It’s a lie."

romeo4419 commented:

"It's all lies. He wants sympathy from the ex-president. Woboa."

overwisegh commented

"Lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 lol I met at Sakumuno 😂😂🇬🇭."

Mr Beautiful explains why Kumawood collapsed

