The Fetish Priests Association of Ghana, led by spiritualist Kwaku Bonsam, has announced plans to hold a nationwide protest against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.
The association, which represents traditional priests across the country, says they are frustrated by the ongoing destruction of Ghana's environment due to illegal mining activities.
Speaking on Asempa FM, Kwaku Bonsam said that the priests are angered by the pollution of water bodies and the destruction of forests caused by galamsey. He added that the association is ready to take drastic action to stop the damage.
According to him, the association plans to mobilise over 2,000 members for a protest aimed at drawing more attention to the harmful effects of galamsey. This comes as part of a growing wave of activism in Ghana, with multiple demonstrations, including 'Stop Galamsey Now' and 'Free The Citizens,' being organised recently.
In addition to the protest, the Fetish Priests Association has issued a stern warning to those involved in illegal mining. They claimed that within two weeks of the protest, the perpetrators may face spiritual consequences, including unexplained curses and mysterious deaths.
