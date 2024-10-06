Shatta Wale, in a video, went on his knees and begged former president John Mahama over his past transgressions

In the video, the artiste held the hand of the former president, who was seated on a chair, and he was all smiles as he assured the musician that there was no issue between them

Shatta Wale has in the past begged Maham for forgiveness, and it was disclosed that the musician begged John Mahama while on a plane with him

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has sparked reactions after he was seen in a viral video kneeling before former President John Dramani Mahama, asking for forgiveness over past misunderstandings.

Shatta Wale pleads with John Mahama for forgiveness in video. Photo source: shattawalenima, officialjohndmahama

Source: Instagram

The video showed the dancehall musician holding Mahama’s hand while expressing his gratitude for the role the former president played in his life.

Shatta Wale acknowledged that it was through Mahama’s help that he was able to buy his first house, and he did not want any unresolved issues to affect their relationship. In the video, Mahama, who remained seated, smiled throughout the interaction, assuring Shatta Wale that there were no hard feelings between them.

Mahama reassured the musician, saying that he still considered him a son and that their relationship had not changed. The former president added that if any issues existed, they could be easily addressed, further calming Shatta Wale’s concerns.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kingofkumasi_ said:

"They will talk online, but when they see them, they act like a child"

RICHPAGEZ commented:

"He know Mahama will be the next president that’s why"

manuelphrimpz said:

"Because Shatta knows Mahama might come again so he’s doing self put put lol"

wonitwaasidiii commented:

"He also wants to be on his payroll like Sarkodie is on Addo D’s payroll?"

Shatta Wale tells Ghanaians to apologize to Mahama

Shatta Wale believes he is not the only person who has wronged John Mahama.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the musician told the citizens of the country to say sorry to the former president.

The ongoing anti-galamsey protest prompted this statement from the dancehall musician.

He argued that Ghanaians did not give the former president a chance to implement his policies.

Source: YEN.com.gh