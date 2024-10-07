Akonoba has explained why she opts to create content with female outfits despite the endless criticisms she receives

The content creator gave his explanation in an interview with Kumawood star Akonoba

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the thriving viral star

Ghanaian content creator Kelvin Sampene, popularly known as Akonoba, has opened up about his journey to digital stardom.

The viral star now has over a million followers on TikTok alone, thanks to his widely patronised content mimicking Ghanaian women.

Akonoba weighs in on her experiences as a content creator. Photo source: Instagram/OriginalAkonoba

Speaking to Emelia Brobbey on the latter's Okukuseku show, Akonoba talked about the misconceptions people have about him and his work.

His cross-dressing content has come under intense criticism. The National Commission on Culture has issued a statement condemning the growing trend of cross-dressing among male content creators in Ghana.

According to the viral star Akonoba, content creation for him was purely business and had nothing to do with his desire to look feminine.

The viral content creator established that wearing makeup and female clothes to advertise brands was hard when he started; however, his earning potential with the ads helped him ignore the negative comments from naysayers.

"People think I feel good about it. This is what I eat from, and I won't let anyone bring me down," the TikToker established in his recent interview with Akonoba.

Fans react to Akonona's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akonoba's outfits.

Swit❤️Val said:

"If your fans are no more interested in your girlish style and they stop following u, where are u going to get that food on the table"

Rab Nana Yaasika wrote:

"I love you, coz when I see him, I just see our mother's drama ❤️👍"

@Efuapapabi19 🍓😘♍🤍❤️ noted:

"He is Soo emotional too"

user5210358313576 is Amazing remarked:

"I want to be your friend please and please"

joyceacheampong46 added:

"mama emy greetings"

