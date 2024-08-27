Emelia Brobbey, in an interview, shared the story behind her involvement in the Kumawood movie industry

The actress disclosed that an encounter with actors Daniel Adeleye and Nana McBrown led to begin acting

Emelia Brobbey's comments gathered many reactions from social media users, who shared their opinions

Famous Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has opened up about how she began her acting career in the Kumawood industry.

Emelia Brobbey shares how she started acting in the Ghanaian movie industry. Photo source: @emeliabrobbey

Source: Instagram

Emelia Brobbey details acting career beginnings

In an interview with her actress and TV personality Nayas 1, Emelia Brobbey recounted how an encounter with two other iconic actors led her to enter the Ghanaian movie industry.

The actress disclosed that she met Daniel Adeleye, Nana Ama McBrown, and some members of Miracle Films on their way to the late Bob Santo's burial after graduating from training college in 2002.

"Bob Santo passed away after I completed schooling from the training college. Our house was close to the roadside. I was standing in my house when I saw some actors going to Santo's funeral. I saw Daniel Adeleye, Nana Ama McBrown, and Miracle Films."

Emelia Brobbey also stated that Daniel Adeleye was the one who encouraged her to audition for movie roles after she approached him and expressed her passion for acting.

"I approached Daniel Adeleye and told him that his movies were nice, and he told me they were based in Kumasi. I told him I had been posted to Obuasi, closer to Kumasi, and that I would come there, so he gave me directions. I went there, and they were holding auditions at Miracle Fims. They were trying people. They tried me and gave me a script and I started acting. It was David Adeleye who brought me into the movie industry."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Emelia Brobbey's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Emelia Brobbey's remarks below:

mr_styles_007_ commented:

"A lil appreciation of remembering who did what for u is under priceless."

scorpion_5366 commented:

"Emelia is gorgeous, respectful and full of humour ❤️❤️❤️."

fibbiesmakeover commented:

"A respectable woman 😍."

captainmorgan5742 commented:

"Kokofu fo) is also proud of you, Ohemaa."

judiciaryj commented:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 grateful and respectful woman."

fremeyaa commented:

"She resembles Doctor Louisa (Stonebwoy’s wife) anaa menisoa?"

Nana Ama McBrown shares acting career story

YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Ama McBrown opened up about some of the challenges she encountered at the start of her acting career.

She disclosed that Miracle Films gave her the opportunity to realise her dream of becoming an actress as she was facing financial difficulties.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh