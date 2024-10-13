A video of Father Ankrah calling out Oyerepa FM in the wake of claims of abandoning his child has gone viral

He accused the media house of having an ulterior move despite their claims of acting as mediators in the issue

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have commended Father Ankrah regarding his utterances on the issue

Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator Father Ankrah has lambasted the popular radio programme Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of ANIGYIE TV, Father Ankrah, who seemed displeased, stated that the only reason he has opted not to sue the media house for making a fuss about claims of neglecting his ex-girlfriend is because the issue involves a child.

Father Ankrah criticises Oyerepa Afutuo over the accusation against him. Photo credit: @Aunti Naa/YouTube @Pooleno Multimedia/YouTube

Addressing claims of abandoning his child, Father Ankrah said the actions of Oyerepa FM, who are acting as mediators in the issue, make it evident that they have ulterior motives.

He accused the media house of being attention seekers and advised those who take their issues to Oyerepa Afutuo for resolution.

"I pity those who appear on Oyerepa Afutuo; it seems that such people are not critcial thinkers.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 12,000 views and 33 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Father Ankrah's comments

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised Father Ankrah for his commentary on the issue.

@emmaarthur7256 indicated:

"Oh father I'm proud of you how to respect you so much god bless you father."

@yawdjan32 commented:

"FA, well spoken, I like your maturity, I’ll continue to follow and watch ya shows and comedies. One love."

@JosephObeng-u5b indicated:

"I am over 60 years of age and I have been watching father Ankrah s videos. I really love his videos and admire him and now he has earned my respect."

@superstarlevlyn5355 stated:

"May God bless u bro! Keep soaring high and be straight and clean."

Yaw Sarpong's wife goes to Auntie Naa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Legendary gospel singer Yaw Sarpong's wife dragged him to Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM.

Maame Pinamang accused her husband's family of sidelining her in his treatment.

In a TikTok video viewed by YEN.com.gh, Maame Pinamang alleged that Yaw Sarpong's family has banned her from seeing him.

