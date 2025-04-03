Ghanaian musician Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome popularly called Cina Soul says Blacko is finer than Sarkodie

The songstress Cina Soul made this known during a viral challenge that has become popular on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Cina Soul's viral video that Pulse Ghana posted on Instagram

The Ghanaian music scene is buzzing after singer Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, popularly known as Cina Soul, made headlines with her bold opinion on male musicians' looks.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Icons finalist participated in a playful rating session where she assessed the physical appearances and fashion styles of prominent Ghanaian male artists.

Cina Soul says Blacko is more handsome than Sarkodie. Photo credit: @cina_soul.

During the rating challenge, Cina Soul confidently favoured Sarkodie, the legendary rapper, over Livingstone Etse Satekla, famously known as Stonebwoy.

Her affirmations did not stop there; she also chose Sarkodie over the charming King Promise, demonstrating her admiration for the rapper's style.

However, in a surprising twist, when it came to selecting the most handsome artist, Cina Soul ultimately selected Blacko, the rising star known for his distinct style and charisma, placing him above established names like Sarkodie, Darko Vibes, Kevinboy, and Kidi.

To conclude the spirited fashion game, Cina Soul opted for Beeztrap, suggesting an eclectic taste in style.

Cina Soul says Blacko is finer than Sarkodie

Some social media users have reacted to Cina Soul's trending video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

gyeno700 stated:

"The KIDi part she nearly laughed but SMILED."

abnmonies stated:

"Blacko fine pass sark?Herh😂😂😂."

nk_klick stated:

"The kidi part we for check am again 😂😂😂😂 because eii."

mawey_na stated:

"Nah that blacko picture 😂😂😂 was intimidating 😂😂😂."

The video of Cina Soul choosing Blacko over Saekodie is below:

Cina Soul slays in a daring outfit

Cina Soul was seen donning an eye-catching outfit at her private album listening event, which quickly went viral across Instagram.

She sported an oversized long-sleeve shirt artfully paired with a bold, thigh-high Metakay shirt, showcasing her fashion-forward approach.

Cina Soul's edgy look was further amplified by her heavy makeup and a chic short pixie-cut hairstyle, truly making her stand out at this high-profile gathering.

To complete her show-stopping appearance, Cina Soul accessorised with oversized stud earrings and elegantly coordinated rings, coupled with strappy high-heeled shoes that not only elevated her stature but also enhanced her aura of confidence.

Check out the photos below:

Big Akwes comments on Cina Soul's outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Big Akwes' comments regarding Cina Soul's fashion choices on the entertainment show aired on MaxTV which ignited a social media frenzy.

The controversial Kumawood actor expressed his disapproval of her style using harsh language, which subsequently drew the ire of many.

A wave of support for Cina Soul followed, as fellow celebrities, including popular artists Efya, Felicia Osei, and S3fa, came to her defense, condemning both Akwes and the television station for the disparaging remarks.

