Ghanaian o star Akonoba confirmed the news of his brother Nana Yaw Sampene junior's demise in July

The teenager's funeral happened on August 10 in the TikTok star's hometown Bekwai, Ashanti Region

Videos of Akonoba's colleagues who joined him at the funeral have popped up on social media.

Ghanaian actor and TikTok sensation Akonoba announced on social media that he had lost his brother, Nana Yaw Sampene, a 17-year old Opoku Ware student in July.

The TikTok star recounted his late brother's final moments in a recent social media post and rallied support of his funeral scheduled for August 10 in Bekwai, Ashanti Region.

Scores of TikTok colleagues including Jackson Quaye joined Akonoba in mourning the young student.

Akonoba at his late 17-year old brother's funeral Photo source: Instagram/Akonobaofficial

Source: Instagram

Akonoba sobs at his brother's funeral

Akonoba is well-known for his unapologetic feminine outfits as much as his impeccable acting skills often playing the role of Ghanaian mothers in their homes.

At the actor's late brother's funeral, he coudn't control his tears as his brother's mortal remains was transported from the morgue to the funeral grounds.

His colleagues including gospel singer Jackson Quaye was present at the funeral to console Akonoba.

Akonoba in tears at Pascal's funeral

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akonoba's sorrowful moments at Pascal's funeral.

stylishkidsthrift said:

So handsome. Oh nooo. Lord have mercy. Thought it was a skit ohh

akua_agude3_ wrote:

My deepest condolences dear 😢I lost my beloved brother Brother 5 months ago and I still feel the pains hmmm😭😭😭💔💔

nana_sikabaa remarked:

Hmmm my condolences dear l know the pain I lost 4 families in a year 😢. I haven’t been to myself since

poweredveracity_1 noted:

Emu3333ya o🥹! What at all cut short a lively young boy's life like this?! 🥹🥹🥹😔🙇

Final year KNUST student dies

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Ato Ahadzie, a final year KNUST MSc Architecture student had died after she was involved in an accident wihle riding her bike to class.

Her painful demise happened only a day before she could present her final work as a student to the jury of lecturers.

A week after Adzo Ahadzie's accident, her colleagues and lecturers from KNUST's Department of Architecture gathered for a solemn vigil in her honour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh