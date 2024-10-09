Habiba Sinare Pens Emotional Letter To Her New Yoruba Husband On His Birthday: "The Man Of My Home"
- Habiba Sinare has celebrated her new husband on social media a few days after their high-flying marriage
- The actress and media personality formerly married to ex-Black Stars player Majeed Warris shared an emotional message eulogising her husband
- Fans thronged the comments section to compliment the couple's hearty bond
Ghanaian socialite Habiba Sinare, who recently remarried after her divorce from ex-Black Star forward Majeed Warris, has showcased her affection toward her new husband.
The beautiful Sinare gained significant traction when she married Abbas M. Akeju, who popped the question in grand style at the Kotoka International Airport.
She flooded social media with beautiful photos from their marital ceremony, which took place five years after her former marriage ended.
On October 9, Habiba Sinare took to social media to celebrate her new husband's birthday. She eulogised him with a heartfelt letter addressing him as a God-fearing, kind, and all-around amazing man.
Today, I give thanks to Almighty Allah for your life and for all the blessings He’s bestowed upon you. May He continue to prepare a table for you in the presence of your enemies, protect you from every evil eye, and overwhelm you with success, joy, and prosperity. Wishing you continued strength, peace, and all the happiness life has to offer! May His favor, grace, and mercy overflow in your life, today and always. I love you endlessly, Man of My Home
Before that, the socialite reportedly fired shots at detractors who descended on her mum and relatives after her comments about northern men.
Habiba Sinare established she would never marry people from her former husband's tribe because they were difficult.
Habiba Sinare and her husband thrill fans
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Habiba Sinare's loved-up message as she celebrated her husband's birthday.
Mraj Rukaiyya said:
"Happy Birthday to your hubby. I love the way you are minding your business and slaying without allowing negative comments to disturb you ❤️"
Obaapa Kukuaa Hawa wrote:
"This gentleman is cute what see skin caramel😉🙈. Happy birthday to your soul mate"
Ideas Dos Santos said:
"U did not marry to please anyone but ur own self. I suggest ur marriage issues should be kept out of social media. My view"
Habiba Sinare opens up on his divorce
Earlier, YEN.com.gh Habiba Sinare had recounted life after divorce from late Black Stars forward Majeed Warris.
The socialite established that their marriage, which ended just after 16 months, faced many challenges, making the divorce more than necessary despite having a child together.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh