Habiba Sinare has celebrated her new husband on social media a few days after their high-flying marriage

The actress and media personality formerly married to ex-Black Stars player Majeed Warris shared an emotional message eulogising her husband

Fans thronged the comments section to compliment the couple's hearty bond

Ghanaian socialite Habiba Sinare, who recently remarried after her divorce from ex-Black Star forward Majeed Warris, has showcased her affection toward her new husband.

The beautiful Sinare gained significant traction when she married Abbas M. Akeju, who popped the question in grand style at the Kotoka International Airport.

She flooded social media with beautiful photos from their marital ceremony, which took place five years after her former marriage ended.

On October 9, Habiba Sinare took to social media to celebrate her new husband's birthday. She eulogised him with a heartfelt letter addressing him as a God-fearing, kind, and all-around amazing man.

Today, I give thanks to Almighty Allah for your life and for all the blessings He’s bestowed upon you. May He continue to prepare a table for you in the presence of your enemies, protect you from every evil eye, and overwhelm you with success, joy, and prosperity. Wishing you continued strength, peace, and all the happiness life has to offer! May His favor, grace, and mercy overflow in your life, today and always. I love you endlessly, Man of My Home

Before that, the socialite reportedly fired shots at detractors who descended on her mum and relatives after her comments about northern men.

Habiba Sinare established she would never marry people from her former husband's tribe because they were difficult.

Habiba Sinare and her husband thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Habiba Sinare's loved-up message as she celebrated her husband's birthday.

Mraj Rukaiyya said:

"Happy Birthday to your hubby. I love the way you are minding your business and slaying without allowing negative comments to disturb you ❤️"

Obaapa Kukuaa Hawa wrote:

"This gentleman is cute what see skin caramel😉🙈. Happy birthday to your soul mate"

Ideas Dos Santos said:

"U did not marry to please anyone but ur own self. I suggest ur marriage issues should be kept out of social media. My view"

Habiba Sinare opens up on his divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh Habiba Sinare had recounted life after divorce from late Black Stars forward Majeed Warris.

The socialite established that their marriage, which ended just after 16 months, faced many challenges, making the divorce more than necessary despite having a child together.

