Majeed Waris' wife, Habiba Sinare, has shared her reason for ending her marriage with the footballer

The former FC Porto and Lorient striker and the actress have a child together from their 16-month marriage

Waris, a member of the Black Stars team at the 2014 World Cup, is unattached after leaving Anorthosis

The wife of former Black Stars striker Abdul Majeed Waris Habiba Sinare has finally opened up on her separation with the footballer.

The couple who have a child together ended their marriage just 16 months after their wedding. Waris married Ms Sinare in 2017, but their relationship faced many challenges leading to their breakup.

Explaining the events that led to the divorce, Ms Sinare disclosed that the footballer did not regard her as family and vowed not to choose her over his relatives.

"I always say that my child was meant to come into the world. He asked me, ‘Why won’t you come back?’ I told him, 'I’m done. There’s nothing left. I don’t feel anything for you anymore. When I was leaving, he said he wouldn’t choose me over his family. That hurt me deeply," she said in an interview with Mz Gee on Just Being Us, as quoted by Pulse.

“That sentence still echoes in my life. When he said that, I thought, ‘Wow, I wasn’t family after all.’ When you’re angry, you can say things that go too far. Sometimes you don’t mean them, but words are powerful. I’m someone who takes words seriously."

Waris, currently unattached, is yet to announce his next move despite being inactive since the end of last season, as reported by Transfermarkt.

Majeed Waris and his marriage saga

The footballer, who spent most of his career in France with FC Nantes and Lorient, married Ms Sinare in 2017. The couple welcomed their child while together.

However, according to reports their relationship started turning upside down after his wife prevented him from seeing his son.

Although, Ms Sinare in previous interviews disclosed that she was denied her freedom, the player could not resolve his issues with his wife leading to the breakup.

Ms Sinare is the daughter of Ghanaian politician Alhaji Sinare.

