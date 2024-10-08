Multiple award-winning actress, Fella Makafui, shared a few words after announcing that she would star in the Nigerian Netflix series, Anikulapo

She noted that she got the call to feature in the movie at the lowest point in her life when she was battling divorce

Many people congratulated her, while others shared inspiring words with her in the comment section of her post on X

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, has spoken after announcing that she had landed a role in the Nigerian blockbuster Netflix movie series, Anikulapo.

She noted that she would appear in the second season, which will be available on Netflix, an international streaming platform.

Fella Makafui speaks after landing Netflix role

Taking to her X account, Fella recounted a challenging period in her life when she received approval to feature in the second season of Anikulapo.

In a bold statement, the Yolo star noted that receiving the call in 2024 was the lowest point in her life.

Without sharing too many details about the release date of the series, Fella noted that the second season would be released soon.

"I got the gig at the lowest point of my life this year. Tell me God isn’t good. #anikulapo S2 coming…"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella and her estranged husband and rapper Medikal were involved in a public divorce.

Amid their divorce battle, Medikal went on a social media rant speaking about Fella enhancing her curves to sell body-enhancing products, keeping wee toffee in their home, and their daughter finding it; she called the police on him, among other issues and allegations.

Fella Makafui's statement.

Reactions to Fella Makafui's statement

Many people congratulated her on landing the role in the Netflix movie series, Anikulapo. Others also shared inspiring words with her as they talked about the challenges she had had to deal with in 2024 with her estranged husband, Medikal.

Below are the heartwarming messages fans left in the comment section of Fella's post on X:

@thepowderguy1 said:

"God no be man, all those that wished your downfall no fit breathe 😂"

@Joashgoodmusic said:

"Congrats big sis....Keep winning, I'm proud of your journey ❤️❤️❤️"

@dfw_baron said:

"great things happen when all hope is lost, congratulations.❤️🎉"

@_sevenn6 said:

"You deserve this and more. Congrats Fella ❤️🙏🏿"

@jnyanful said:

"Congrats Island Maame.. u are blessed beyond human understanding.. keep soaring Higher Sweet mother"

BTS of Fella Makafui in Anikulapo.

Fella studies cosmetology in Dubai

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and business mogul, Fella Makafui, studied Cosmetic Micro-Pigmentation in Dubai and earned a certificate after completion.

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, the serial entrepreneur noted that the course was dear to her heart and was a passion of hers since she owned a spa, Skinzone.

Many people talked about her being hard-working as they applauded her in the comment section.

