Media personality Delay gave an awe-inspiring acceptance speech as she received her new plaque at this year's Ghana Women Awards

She recounted her journey to stardom after her TV debut and how her sister rallied behind her

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Delay after her awe-inspiring story

On Saturday, October 6, Deloris Frimpong Manso emerged as the Oustanding Media Personality of the Year at the Ghana Women Awards.

The media personality and entrepreneur burst onto the space in 2008 when she appeared on TV for the first time.

Delay eulogises her sister on stage after winning a new award. Photo source: Instagram/Delayghana

In her acceptance speech, the host of the widely patronised The Delay Show recounted her journey to becoming one of the most sought-after celebrities in Ghana.

Delay leveraged her speech to highlight the immense contribution of her sister to her high-striding career.

The CEO of Delay Foods established that her sister put down her newly acquired degree to rally behind her at a time when she wasn't sure of her future.

Delay, who idolises Oprah Winfrey, added that she owed much of her success to hard work, consistency, and her sister's selfless efforts.

Fans react to Delay's emotional story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Delay's account of her sister's role in her career.

angelakodyt commented:

"Congratulations to you for your success. You have said it all 👏. You have always been my inspiration and I have always watched you grow.feeling proud and happy for you.cheers to more greatness and happiness ❤️🎊😇🙏🏾🎉"

kpodotetteh shared:

"The love this classic lady have for her sister is one in a million. If well had this kind of support by our side like we're far gone in life... JOYCE thank you for believing in a vision that you do not know where it was going but you still believe you still believe in it.👏"

miss_independent1211 noted:

"Wooowww… i literally had to watch this twice before commenting… Delay, Mo ne yɔ! Your tenacity is impeccable! Cheers to achieving greater heights 🎊🥂🥂"

ohenebaokodiepapabi1 wrote:

"Wano ate yiye. Brɔfo a check, twi kasa nso a, check. Kyerɛsɛ, ɛdeɛn? Wabi abue. Obayifoɔ ne nkurasefoɔ tamfo nso Onyame guso aaa ehyira wo. Soar higher Sweetheart. The Heavens support with one million tons of snow flakes😂😂. I love you Delay. Entie obiaaa, mesee twa obiaaa bɔ❤️"❤️❤️

nanaakuapomaa_ said:

"The one and only Delayyy…God got you 🙌🔥❤️"

Woman cries after meeting Delay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Delay had encountered one of her fans who resold products from Delay Foods in her grocery shop.

The woman, a middle-aged Ghanaian returnee and business owner, was moved to tears as she recounts how Delay inspired her decision to relocate to Ghana after a long time in the US.

