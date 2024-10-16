Afronita Registers 5 Million TikTok Followers, Gets iPhone 16 Pro Max As Gift
- Afronita, who recently earned her verification badge on TikTok, has racked up five million followers on the platform
- The dancer's core fans thronged her dance studio with several high-end gifts to celebrate her new milestone in style
- Moments from their emotional meetup have surfaced on social media and have left followers of Afronita overjoyed
Ghanaian choreographer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita, has surpassed five million followers.
This makes her the second most followed dancer behind her former DWP Academy colleague Endurance Grand, who boasts 10 million.
Afronita emotional about her milestone
21-year-old Afronita, who cut her teeth with the DWP Dance Academy, became a global star after her stint with Abigail Dromo at Britain's Got Talent this year - a feat that made many of her fans proud.
According to Afronita, she was with her young dance students when her fans stormed the studio to celebrate her five million followership milestone.
The viral sensation, who was recently verified on TikTok, was moved to tears when her fans unravelled their gifts, which included a brand new iPhone 16 pro max worth over GH₵ 30k.
In videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afronita's mum was spotted during the brief celebration. She expressed her gratitude to the fans on social media.
Fans react to Afronita's milestone
YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afronita's five million followership milestone.
Hajia Ziya💖💕 said:
"May this smile never ever fade away dear...We love you unconditionally 🥰💖"
STARNITA💙🌸 wrote:
"God bless you too mummy 🥹 you have an incredible and amazing daughter and we are super proud to have her as our favourite girl"
Smart King GH 🔥 noted:
"this is Soo emotional aww❤️❤️❤️"
Naa Dromor remarked:
"Someone should ask me y am crying. Lord pls continue to protect our star for us🙏🙏🥰🥰"
DWP stars celebrate Endurance Grand
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DWP Academy stars celebrated Endurance Grand after she became the most followed Ghanaian dancer on TikTok.
The dancer was all smiles in the midst of her colleagues from the academy as she shared her remarks about her newfound status on the platform.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
