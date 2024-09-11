Endurance Grand has hit 10 million followers on TikTok, making her the most followed among her colleague dancers

The dancer's colleagues from the DWP Academy recently celebrated her new social media milestone, sharing her joy

Videos from their moments together in celebration have surfaced online, exciting numerous fans of the choreographers

Ghanaian choreographer and influencer Endurance Grand recently unlocked a new milestone in her content creation journey.

The DWP Academy star now has 10 million followers on TikTok, making her the most followed Ghanaian dancer on the platform.

Endurance Grand hits 10 million TikTok followers. Photo source: Facebook/DWPAcademy

Source: Instagram

DWP Academy jam with Endurance Grand

Endurance Grand joined the DWP Academy through her old schoolmate Demzy Baye and quickly established herself as one of the collective's brightest stars.

Her skyrocketing success has made her highly sought-after worldwide. This year, she has travelled to the UK, Belgium, and other top destinations abroad to perform and teach her infectious Afro-dance moves.

In celebration of her milestone, Endurance Grand's colleagues from the DWP Academy, including Demzy Baye, threw a celebratory party.

The dancer was all smiles in the midst of her colleagues as they asked how it felt to have 10 million followers on TikTok.

Endurance Grand replied that she was still processing her new milestone, which has become one of her biggest career highpoints.

Fans hail Endurance Grand

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Endurance Gran's latest TikTok milestone.

Mercie1611 said:

"Grand is a big name💜💜🔥🔥🔥🔥"

klady101 wrote:

"The Queen is granging Dollars please come to USA 🇺🇸 🙏 we are waiting for you ❤️"

Starr Jay remarked:

"No be lie where she never go her videos don go she even get fans for country wey she never enter. her grace loud gon💜🖤💜🖤💜🖤"

woode_mavis noted:

"Waaw God is working 🙌🙌🙌"

_elsign added:

"Be like she no Ghanaian oo bossu, anaav"

Endurance Grand features in new movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand had travelled to Italy for a special screening of a film she features in.

The DWP Academy dancers joined the cast of the new movie for a unique screening at the La Biennale Film Festival in Venice.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh