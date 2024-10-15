Upcoming musician Mima Afrika has appreciated Nana Ama McBrown for giving her a boost by endorsing her

The singer thanked the actress for showing her kindness when she appeared on her TV show Onua Showtime

Many people shared positive remarks regarding Mima Afrika's voice and her songs in the comments section

Budding singer Mima Afrika has expressed her profound gratitude to actress Nana Ama McBrown for helping her with her music career and garnering Instagram followers.

Mima Afrika thanks Nana Ama McBrown with a touching message. Image Credit: @mimaafrikamusic

Source: Instagram

Mima Afrika appreciates McBrown

Mima Afrika took to her Instagram page to celebrate Nana Ama McBrown with kind words.

This comes after the Kumawood star endorsed her when she appeared on her show, Onua Showtime, which aired on October 13, 2024.

In her heartwarming message to Mrs McBrown Mensah, the bussing musician said she was speechless and would forever be grateful to her.

Mima Afrika noted that she would be looking forward to more opportunities like the one she experienced when she appeared on Onua Showtime.

"Words are not enough mummy, I'm forever grateful for your kindness towards me,live long @iamamamcbrown I look forward for more opportunities."

In the concluding part of her message, the Mokobi hitmaker thanked film producer and television presenter Sammy Rasta for paving the way for her.

"@mrsammyrasta God bless you for paving the way, God bless you."

Below is the post about Mima Afrika and McBrown on Onua Showtime:

Reactions to Mima Afrika's post

Many people in the comment section encouraged Mima Afrika to continue pursuing music and never to give up since they loved her voice and her songs. Others also loved the pictures with McBrown.

Below are the heartwarming opinions of her Instagram followers:

kumpong_gh said:

"I just heard of you yesterday, my lady you are good 😍😍 God will help you shine trust the process 😍"

rolanddominic92 said:

"You’re good Woow what a vocals ❤️🔥"

rejoiceabongo said:

"You have a wonderful voice 😍❤️"

nady_truth said:

"This far by grace 🙏🙏🙏🙏congratulations to u @mimaafrikamusic 🔥🔥🔥"

McBrown jams to Kizz Daniel's Marhaba

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown flaunted money and promoted electrical appliances by Hisense in a video.

She sang and danced to Nigerian musician Kizz Daniel's Marhaba and noted that she loved his songs, with many netizens admiring the actress' ageless beauty.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh