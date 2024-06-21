A video of Ghanaian dancer and Britain's Got Talent star Abigail Dromo at an exclusive deal signing has surfaced online

In the video, Abigail was seen in the company of some men, purported to be her managers, visiting the Ghana Health Service office in Accra

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian kid dancer and Britain's Got Talent star Abigail Dromo is on the verge of a significant breakthrough.

The young talent is set to sign a significant deal that could catapult her career to new heights.

Abigail warmly received by officials at NMEP Image credit: @Abigail Dromo

Abigail recently received star treatment at an exclusive event at the Ghana Health Service's office in Accra.

Details of the deal have not been made public; however, online videos indicate it will be with the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP).

The meeting saw the Ghana Health Service Public Health Division executives and staff engage with Abigail's managers.

Watch the video below:

Abigail Dromo at BGT

Abigail Dromo and Afronita performed exceptionally at the 2024 Britain's Got Talent after both auditioned and performed at the contest.

They emerged in third place after the international contest. Despite putting Ghana's name on the map, the families of both individuals were involved in a dispute which nearly marred their success story.

Subsequent reports indicate that the families have reunited.

Netizens divided as Abigail gets major deal

Netizens who saw the video received the news with mixed reactions. While some were excited, others wondered where Abigail's mentor, Afronita, was.

@Yaa Bempomaa wrote:

"Thanks to Afronita."

@Stargyal addict wrote:

"ABIGAIL!!!!"

@Abednego Ofosuhene wrote:

"I don't understand something here where is Afronita. because it seem like Abi is always on the screen, where is Afronita?"

@Official Delta wrote:

"My Sweet Abi!."

@Maa Adwoa wrote:

"This girl is Godsent it’s so emotional she doesn’t know what going on can’t even hear anything you are blessed Abi."

@Ella (Proudly TDG) wrote:

"God is with you little one, you're a star."

Abigail And her family depart London, looks sad in video

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video showing the final moments of Abigail Dromo and her mother at Gatwick Airport has gone viral on social media.

The dancer's mother, Evelyn, said she and her daughter were grateful for the time spent in the UK and would like to return to the country soon.

She and Afronita arrived at Kotoka Airport on Monday, June 17, 2024, after their exploits at Britain's Got Talent.

