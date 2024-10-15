Rumours indicate that Shatta Wale's girlfriend Maali has become a new mother a year after they went public with their relationship

The musician and his girlfriend have yet to respond to the rumours and announce their new milestone

A new video of Maali relishing her moments as an expectant mother has surfaced on social media

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale and his girlfriend Maali, who started dating in October last year, have welcomed a new child.

Rumours about Maali's new status popped up earlier this year, with several videos suggesting the socialite was pregnant.

Shatta Wale's girlfriend Maali becomes a new mother a year after their relationship became official. Source: Instagram/MaalixMaali, Tiktok/Solidgist

The 39-year-old dancehall mega-star recently surprised Maali with a new Range Rover. Many fans suspect the gift was related to Maali's milestone as a new mother.

Fans continue to look forward to confirmation from Shatta Wale's camp. Moments of the new mother, which keep surfacing on social media, have become a source of excitement for the fans.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maali slayed in a sleeveless outfit, adorning her sleeveless tattoo and showcasing her baby bump.

Shatta Wale has two children, Cherissa and his only son, Majesty, whose mother, Shatta Michy, featured in several of his music videos.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the new couple, who just welcomed a new child, have set their eyes on marriage.

Shatta Wale's fans hail Maali

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they showered Shatta Wale's new baby mother with love.

Naa A.D said:

"Maali u r pretty oo whaaaaat even in pregnancy u still looked prettier"

MATAN👰‍♀️❤️TERO 💍💯 wrote:

"After knowing Shatta has two baby mamas, I was expecting her to be a wife before she gives birth but she ended up as baby mama number 3 😂 more to come 😂😂"

user5324819361664 noted:

"shatta and Malli wan be like Davido and chioma😆"

Nana Kwame Mtn🇬🇭 remarked:

"Mmo papa baako ooo, mmo maame bebreeee 😹💔🤣congrats Maali 🥳"

Maali celebrates Shatta Wale's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maali had celebrated Shatta Wale on the musician's 39th birthday.

The socialite shared a loved-up moment with Shatta Wale on Instagram, where the musician pouted his lips to signal for a kiss.

