The musician, who was en route to an event, wished Muslims across the country a happy Eid al-Fitrand and quickly hopped in the backseat of a Range Rover

Ghanaians reacted to the post with excitement and were pleased to see the musician living well and looking sharp in his trendy outfit

Ghanaian musician Patapaa impressed fans with his latest appearance, looking sharp in a cream-colored jacket, a but hat, and jeans shorts in a video he shared on TikTok.

Patapaa rides in Range Rover to Abdul Salam Yakubu's East Legon party. Photo source: patapaaamisti

Source: TikTok

The event was a private party hosted by Abdul Salam Yakubu, the owner of New Edubiase FC, at his luxurious mansion in East Legon.

The businessman organised the gathering to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a significant Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan. The holiday is observed with prayers, feasting, and social gatherings where people wear new clothes, exchange gifts, and visit loved ones.

At the celebration, Patapaa entertained guests with a performance of his popular songs. His energetic performance kept the audience engaged, with many dancing and singing along.

The event attracted several notable figures, including Lil Win, who got very chatty with Patapaa. Bill, Asamoah and other Kumawood stars were also there.

Fans reacted positively to Patapaa’s stylish look and opulence. Many were happy to see the musician doing well and appreciated his fashion choice.

The musician has come a long way. Before achieving fame, Patapaa worked at his mother’s drinking spot, serving customers and helping with the business.

Despite working in that environment, he has always stated that he does not drink alcohol, except for an occasional Guinness.

Patapaa the famous Ghanaian musician Photo source: patapaaamisti

Source: UGC

Patapaa's current look excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kyei_godfred17 said:

"Wagye sika! whether you like it or not, bless up, man."

makoto commented:

"After broken heart you still dey inside, bro l like your vim paaa."

akosuahforiwaah wrote:

"So you are the one who motivated them to dress like that, Abi."

Eddie said:

"Patapaa is becoming too handsome, and it has killed his career."

JOEBII commented:

"By now he is going to record bakadesala bakadesala tui tui tui taa taa fushhhh fushhh mata tui mata fush...Sia ndwom sei yiaaaa."

iamephraim_official said:

"Anything this guy says sounds funny to me. 😂"

99 wrote:

"Patapaa, you’re becoming handsome; it’ll affect your career o."

John Mahama cruises in VW

John Mahama also attended an event during the holidays, and unlike Patapa, he did not travel in a luxury vehicle.

YEN.com.gh reported that the president decided not to use the presidential convoy and instead arrived at the party in a regular Volkswagen.

Many Ghanaians were surprised to see him in a random car without security.

Source: YEN.com.gh