Lord Paper Descends On His Former Label, Says He Wasted His Time Joining Them
- Lord Paper has opened up about his fruitless journey with record label Auzy Media and how it stunted his growth
- The Ghanaian musician admitted to having lost a lot by working with the record label
- His outbursts on social media have refueled conversations about his underachieved career
Ghanaian musician Lord Paper has reflected on his music career and journey with his former record label.
Born Michael Takyi-Frimpong, Lord Paepr discovered his passion for music in 2015. A year later, he shared his official debut, which gained significant traction on social media thanks to its stirring video.
He followed up with several records despite the frenzy surrounding his debut release.
Lord Paper bashes his record label
According to Lord Paper, his former record label, Auzy Media, is to blame for the stunted growth of many artistes on its roster, including Enam and MTN Hitmaker 9's first runner-up, Kobby Tuesday.
Lord Paper shared his frustrations on social media, claiming that Auzy Media wasted the time of its artistes.
"Listen to the lyrics of Manna song carefully, he told me he wrote it for you after you took him through depression and still let them sack him from the hostel disgracefully! You act like you helping people but killing them n steal our money on top."
In a recent interview, Kobby Tueday shared similar sentiments and established things went south after his first year with Auzy Media.
Fans react to Lord Paper's outburst
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lord Paper's frustrations about his former record label.
itz_titi_bae2 said:
"@iamkobytuesday talent nu de3 the guy get but coz of the bad Management nti now see… this is his tym to shine ✨ Koby we gotcha okay more vhim🔥❤️❤️💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿"
875_online_yard_ wrote:
"That Enam girl was fire. She just vanished from the system 😢😢😢😢"
rhymes.dolphin noted:
"Koby Tuesday such a nice boy with good talent at once he goes mute😍😍"
rhymes.dolphin remarked:
"This managers and record labels err"
Fameye breaks silence on EMPIRE deal
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye had shared his experiences from his past deal with EMPIRE signed in 2020.
In an interview with Abeiku Santana, Fameye established that working with EMPIRE came with a lot of restrictions. He noted that he preferred being in complete control of his music career.
