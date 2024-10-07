Fameye, in an interview, opened up about his experiences from his music distribution deal with Empire

The singer shared that he preferred being an independent artiste than working with an international label

Fameye explained that he wants to have complete control of his music career and make decisions for himself

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian singer Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has shared his experiences from his past deal with the independent American record label, distribution and publishing company Empire.

Singer Fameye states why he prefers being an independent artiste. Photo source: @fameye_music

Source: Instagram

In 2020, the Nothing I Get hitmaker inked a music distribution deal with the top label's Nigerian subsidiary after winning the Best New Artist of the Year award at that year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Before his deal expired, Fameye released two studio albums, Greater Than EP and Songs of Peter, under Empire's umbrella.

Fameye shares lessons from his Empire deal

In an interview with media personality Abeiku Santana, Fameye shared that he preferred being in complete control of his music career as an independent artiste.

The singer, who recently released a new song titled "Very Soon," noted that working with an international record label has many restrictions on a musician's career.

He said:

"I was working with Empire before. We are over. We are not working anymore. For now, I believe I can do things on my own. Working with an international label comes with a lot of restrictions."

Singer Fameye said that his experiences during his deal with an international label pushed him to work as an independent artiste.

He explained that being independent helps him make critical career decisions and amass a lot of wealth for his children to benefit from in the future.

He said:

"I don't want a situation where I don't own some things later. I want to control everything so my kids can also benefit. I also want to release music when I want to do so. I have worked with a couple of labels, so I am speaking from my experience. I don't know about how they deal with other artistes."

Watch the video below:

Fameye celebrates his TikTok verification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye was officially verified on the TikTok platform.

The musician shared a short video of himself performing his hit single, Very Soon, at the beach to celebrate the milestone.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh