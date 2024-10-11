Osebo The Zraman, in a video, cruised in a BMW 6 Series as he made his way to the premises of Accra FM for an interview

The video showed the fashion icon parking the vehicle in the parking lot as he made his way out of the vehicle to the admiration of his followers

Osebo, who recently returned from a trip to Italy and has been on a hiatus for some time now, excited fans with his return

Popular Ghanaian fashion guru Osebo The Zaraman made a grand entrance at Accra FM, arriving in a BMW 6 Series.

Osebo The Zaraman spotted in BMW 6 Series in viral photo. Photo source: osibo_the_fashionking

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Osebo was seen cruising into the station's parking lot before stepping out to enter the building.

Osebo, who recently returned from a trip to Italy, has been out of the spotlight for some time. His appearance at Accra FM excited fans who have missed seeing him in the media. The video showed him calmly parking the luxury vehicle and confidently walking into the building.

The fashion influencer was at Accra FM for an interview with media personality Nana Romeo. His followers were quick to comment on his return, expressing their excitement in the comments section of the video he shared.

Osebo sparks excitement among fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

osama_empire said:

"@osibo_the_fashionking you just came to my area 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 how I love to meet you in person 😢 ❤️🙌 great man ❤️"

worth_yung said:

"Wild BMW"

jungleville2 said:

"The king is back 🔥"

redberry_17 said:

"I'm warming up seriously behind u for our beef coming Monday... let's show @ajagurajah_official proper calculation 😎"

gaiseyeliz900 commented:

"Don Peeeeeee keep Shining 🙏🏻❤❤❤"

trinidad_wedjong said:

"God is the greatest 🙌. Happy to see back fashion king"

Osebo speaks on rumours

Osebo shared details of what he was doing on his trip to Italy and addressed some rumours that have been flying around about him.

In a report by YEN.comgh, he explained that his trip was for relaxation and to buy things for his apparel shop.

Ghanaians expressed their excitement in the comments, while others talked about the grand welcome.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh