Ghanaian music stars like Black Sherif and Kuami Eugene have become stars despite not winning the MTN Hitmaker show

MTN Hitmaker has produced some great stars, and many of its winners like Kidi and Kurl Songx have all been a success

YEN.com.gh has put together a list of artists who have made great strides in their music careers despite not winning the show

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

MTN Hitmaker is one of Ghana's biggest talent shows. The show has produced some of the best music acts in the country. Hitmaker began in 2012 and has aired for nine seasons since its inception.

Musicians like Kidi, Kurlsongx and Lasmid are some winners of the show who have done well for themselves. However, some artists who did not win the show have still gone on to make it big.

Fameye, Camido Source: Instagram, Youtube

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh has done a compilation of some of the biggest stars who featured on Hitmaker but could not win it.

1. Kuami Eugene

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kuami Eugene is one of the biggest music artists in Ghana. The Afrobeat sensation featured in the 5th season of Hitmaker in 2016 and was the 2nd runner-up. Despite not winning the show, Eugene is making big waves on the music scene.

2. Fameye

Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, featured in one of the earliest seasons of Hitmaker. He appeared on the 3rd season of the show in 2013. He did not make it to the finals of the program but has since gone on to make it big as a music artist. Songs like ''Nothing I Get'' put Fameye on the map.

3. Mr Drew

Andrews Commey Otoo, known by the stage name Mr Drew was the 1st runner-up in season six of Hitmaker. Mr Drew was a favourite on the show and was close to winning but lost to Freda Rhymz. Drew has, however, gone on to achieve greater things and is currently regarded as one of the best vocalists in Ghana.

4. Camidoh

Afrobeat sensation, Camidoh, auditioned for a spot amongst the final twelve on an episode of Hitmaker but unfortunately did not get picked. The 'Sugarcane' sensation is now one of the hottest acts in Ghana right now and is making waves across the globe. Despite not getting picked to be on the show, he has been a success.

5. Black Sherif

Black Sherif is currently one of the most talked about Ghanaian music artists. The young talent who did not make it to the final show after auditioning to be on Hitmaker is getting cosigns from music legends like Dj Khaled. Sherif has done very well for himself.

In other news, the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant was launched on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the Ashanti Regional Capital of Kumasi.

The 16 contestants representing the various regions of Ghana were unveiled at the launch on Sunday.

YEN.com.gh brings beautiful photos and full details of each contestant of the 2022 GMB.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh