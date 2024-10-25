Black Sherif has released his new song, Rebel Music, which is expected to set the tone for his sophomore album

In an online interaction with the musician's fans ahead of the new release, he showcased his poetic skills

Blacko's recital and the reaction he received after performing it have got significant traction online

Black Sherif hosted an extensive live interaction online ahead of the first song that preceded his new album.

The event brought together the musician's team members and influencer friends as they chit-chatted and played games to mark the journey towards his sophomore album.

Black Sherif recites poem in live session

Black Sherif's songwriting prowess and lyrical dexterity, proven by his high-striding debut album, The Villain I Never Was, made him an instant fan favourite for many listeners.

His poem, which he recited during the online party to usher his new song, has broached conversations about his evergreen talent.

The poem follows its subject's journey to finding love after being deprived of it at an early age. Black Sherif ended the poem on an oxymoronic note.

"...Then somewhere along the line or in the progress. Ready or not, they wake up in a world full of chaos. They scatter to organise."

Fans react to Black Sherif's poem

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from and in reaction to Black Sherif's poem.

@Dela_daniel1 said:

"Man needs a psychiatrist 😂"

@TraceyWithhAnE wrote:

"He doesss it’s one thing to see him post but to hear him vocally say his thoughts/concepts is so poetic I really admire him."

@shoto12476 noted:

"lol😂 was on the live too. couldn’t stop laughing 🤣. he really has a deep and unique perspective on everything."

Odumodublvck Hails Black Sherif

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had delivered a mesmerising performance at this year's Tidal Rave festival.

He unpacked several hits from his catalogue, including the infectious collaboration created with Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck.

On X, Odumodublvck shared a snippet of Black Sherif's performance of Wotowoto Seasoning on stage, celebrating his colleague.

