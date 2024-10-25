Lil Win, in a video, was chased by a crowd as he attended Dr Time Daso's dad's one-week celebration

The comic actor showcased his dancing skills as he moved around to greet the attendees at the event

Notable Kumawood actors like Wayoosi and Okomfo Kolegae also attended the one-week celebration

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Lil Win made the headlines after a video of him receiving a massive reception at a funeral surfaced on social media.

Actor Lil Win receives a massive reception at Dr Time Daso's father's one-week celebration. Photo source: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

Dr Time Daso, owner of the Medimafo Herbal Centre, held a one-week celebration event on a local school football field for his father, who recently passed away.

Lil Win and his colleagues Wayoosi and Okomfo Kolegae attended the event to commiserate with the renowned herbal doctor and his family.

Lil Win receives a huge crowd reception

Lil Win took to his Instagram account to share a video of his entrance at Dr Time Daso's father's one-week celebration.

The actor, who recently thrilled fans at Kweku Flick's father's funeral, met some attendees who chased him as he entered the event grounds and gave him a rousing reception befitting of a superstar.

The crowd followed him as he greeted Dr Time Daso, his family members, and the community's traditional council members. They were seated under a canopy while the MC, Okomfo Kolegae, introduced them.

Wearing a red suit and cap, Lil Win showcased his dance skills as the crowd continued to mob and cheer him on.

Watch the video below:

Lil Win's video stirs reactions

Lil Win's video triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

law_rencefxx commented:

"You’re gifted, and I like you so much, but you’re overdoing it."

ekuazuccezz commented:

"God protect you and keep you safe."

ekuazuccezz commented:

"May God protect you and keep you safe."

nanadadzisamuel commented:

"Oh God I really love this man 😂."

johnboadu154 commented:

"You are doing too much."

Martha Ankomah's suit set for court hearing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Martha Ankomah's lawsuit against Lil Win was set for a court hearing on November 5, 2024.

After being informed that an out-of-court settlement fell through, the actress and her legal team requested that the case continue.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh