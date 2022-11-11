Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif dropped his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, on October 6, 2022

The 14-track project has experienced great success, with over 330 million streams across the various music streaming platforms

The data was provided by Charts Data based on Audiomack, Boomplay, Spotify and YouTube streams

It's been over a month since Ghanaian rapper Mohammed Ismail Shariff known in Showbiz as Black Sherif dropped his debut album.

Since its release on October 6, 2022, The Villain I Never Was has charted on various streaming platforms across different countries. From Audiomack, Apple Music, Billboard to Spotify, the 14-track project has dominated various charts.

Black Sherif hit over 330 million streams Photo Source: @blacksherif_.

A Breakdown of Black Sherif's Album Success

Ghana's biggest music chart platform, Charts Ghana has compiled the total number of streams the album has earned in its first five weeks.

With the exception of Apple Music, Charts Ghana was able to provide the data for the other streaming platforms.

Black Sherif on Boomplay and AudioMack

Black Sherif recorded the highest number of streams on Boomplay, racking a total of 135.8 Million streams for the 14 songs. The second platform was Audiomack which recorded a record-breaking 131.3 Million streams.

Black Sherif on Spotify and YouTube

The other platforms did not rank as high as the previously mentioned platforms as Spotify recorded a total 38.3 millions streams. On YouTube, Black Sherif's music video for 45 directed by TG Omori earned 34 Million views, two weeks after its release.

While the total was tagged at 339.7 million, a social media pointed out Black Sherif had more streams on YouTube as Chart Data excluded the streams from his YouTube audios. The Twitter user, @egbertvizeng wrote;

Youtube should be more than 34.3 million or the count style is different cos KTT Adio 14m video 14m, second sermon remix 10m, soja 3.2m, 45 3.6m. Jux these will give you 44.8 million den add the audio of paradise, 45, homeless n etc

Black Sherif: Blacko Hails Shatta Wale, Says He Is A Part Of Shatta Movement In Video

In a video, young Ghanaian music star Black Sherif acknowledged Shatta Wale after his name came up during a conversation. The video captured an ecstatic Nigerian man praising Sherif and thanking those who had a positive impact on his career.

When Shatta was mentioned, Black Sherif replied, "Me I be SM boy," referring to the dancehall star. The video sparked debate among netizens, who wondered how Shatta influenced Blacko's career.

Source: YEN.com.gh