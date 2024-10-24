Big Akwes has opened up about how life used to be for him before his first movie role as an actor in Ghana

The Kumawood star said he used to operate a phone repair shop despite never acquiring the skills

His hilarious take on how he survived through that period has gained significant traction on social media

Ghanaian actor Awasi Asamoah, popularly known as Big Akwes, has shed light on his industriousness despite being a renowned Kumawood star.

The Kumawood actor has been featured in several movies with top filmmakers, including Lil Win and Dr Likee.

Big Akwes speaks about life before his Kumawood fame. Photo source: BigAkwesofficial

In a recent interview on Adom FM's Adom Entertainment Hall show, Big Akwes recounted his life before his foray into acting.

He confirmed that he used to repair mobile phones at a prime spot in Kumasi's central business district, Adum.

He established that he didn't have the necessary skills for the business. However, he knew other phone repairers who would help to work for his clients at a fee.

"When I take your phone, I take it to Archimedes. He will repair it. I'll pay him his cut, and I'll also take mine."

Fans react to Big Akwes' story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Big Akwes' account of his life before fame.

@grahleben said:

"Middle man, this is the best way to start business for young people with no capital. Identify an industry or service, Create a front, whether online or Physical, then take the business off the street and let people with resources get it done. Make profit on it."

@Asante_nation wrote:

"Sɛ yɛwo wo Asanteni nkoa deɛ a ɛyɛ interest-free loan. Fa adwene no yɛ adwumapa na didi ho. As far as it is legal. Do u think Amazon and Alibaba always have items they post at their shop? They all do antics and twatis"

@Aarongreatnes remarked:

"This was the strategy way back even in accra nd takoradi.They will even tell u to make an initial deposit,trust ne when u return he will increase the price with different story..lol"

@Emmanue69922657 noted:

"Many big business men use this principle long time. Ford doesn’t know anything about cars but he is a successful car engineer"

Big Akwes jabs Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Big Akwes had weighed in on the trending debate about the impact of Lil Win and Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene.

Big Akwes boldly claimed that Lil Win, who once dominated the Kumawood movie scene, had lost his touch in the modern entertainment terrain, while Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene, has taken over as the leading figure in Ghanaian comedy.

