Black Sherif has opened up about his second studio album, indicating that the project was in the works and could drop soon

The album dubbed Iron Boy is in its final stages, according to Black Sherif

The musician released his first studio album, The Villian I Never Was, in 2022, and it was well-received by the public and critics

Black Sherif has announced that his second studio album, Iron Boy, is in its final stages and could be released soon. The Ghanaian musician shared this news at the TGMA Industry Mixer event on Saturday, July 13, 2024, where he also received an award.

This new album follows his successful debut, The Villain I Never Was, released in 2022. The first album was well-received by both the public and critics, boosting Black Sherif's reputation in the music scene. Songs like Soja, Oil In My Head, and Konongo Zongo, among others, were popular hits during the album's release period.

At the TGMA Industry Mixer event, Black Sherif expressed his excitement about Iron Boy, indicating that fans can expect the new album within a few months. The title Iron Boy suggests themes of resilience and strength, aligning with the concepts in his previous work.

Black Sherif's music often touches on personal and societal issues, and Iron Boy is likely to continue this trend. His recent release, Kilos Milos, touches on similar themes of struggle.

Fans anticipate Black Sherif's album

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

addigeneral233 said:

they say u go drop the album next month is it true if it then don’t drop it wait till December make we take party

SneakerNyame_ commented:

A Black Sherif Album coming soon….. The skies are turning darker and shiny for the Ironboy.

top_bowy said:

But we have been waiting for months since January. The album still no drop yet

Black Sherif speaks on his fashion sense

In another story, Black Sherif, in a video, explained where he gets his fashion sense from, revealing that his mother is one of the top five seamstresses from his hometown, Konongo.

The musician said he had been into fashion since he was a kid, narrating how his mother used to sew fashionable outfits for him.

Black Sherif's fashion choices tend to push boundaries and have become synonymous with his brand as an artiste.

