Nigerian musician Odumodublvck was elated when Ghanaian musician Black Sherif performed their hit song, Wotowoto Seasoning at the recently held Tidal Rave

He posted a snippet of Blacko's performance on his X account and captioned it with the flags of the two countries they represent

The post excited many people who talked about the Ghanaian musician's thrilling performance

Nigerian musician Odumodublvck hailed Ghanaian musician Black Sherif after the latter performed their hit song, Wotowoto Seasoning, which he was featured on, at the just-ended 2024 Tidal Rave.

The music and beach festival took place on October 12, 2024, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Various Ghanaian musicians, including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Edem, and Kwesi Arthur, performed, and underground acts mounted the stage to entertain the large crowd, who sang their songs word for word.

Odumodublvck hails Black Sherif on X

On his X account, Odumodublvck shared a snippet of Black Sherif's thrilling performance of Wotowoto Seasoning on stage.

In the video, the moment the song started to play, loud cheers could be heard from the crowd as they sang at the top of their voices.

In the video's caption, the celebrated Nigerian rapper shared his reaction by placing the Nigerian flag beside the Ghanaian flag.

Snippet of Black Sherif's performance.

Views on Odumodublvck's reactions

Many people thronged the video's comment section to admire the brotherly love between Black Sherif and Odumodublvck.

Others also applauded the two musicians for making a classic and everlasting record as they shared elements in the song they enjoyed the most.

Below are the exciting reactions:

@Mbagwu_John_C said:

"Industry machine 💯💯🫶🏻Big ups"

@DineshP6609 said:

"He's magnificent on the stage 👀"

@DineshP6609 said:

"Majestic performance 🔥🔥"

@SmartChulo said:

"This song is complete. You can’t add anything you can’t remove🔥"

@ManBalo_ said:

"As an artiste this must feel great."

@funnyblinks said:

"PLAY ME TIKITAKA WE RUN THE MONKEY POSE"

@aliadamu2020 said:

"Big kala if u cam 2 Ghana u are our darling boy"

