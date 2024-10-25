Viral sensation Chairman Heatboss has fallen in love with Fameye's chart-topping new single, Very Soon

A video of the infectious online star's performance of the song has surfaced on social media

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Chairman Heatboss

Fameye's latest single, Very Soon, became an instant hit when the award-winning singer released it.

Since then, it has registered nearly a million hits on YouTube and is one of the most used sounds on TikTok.

Chairman Heatboss cosigns Fameye's song

Ghanaian viral sensation based in Tema, Chairman Heatboss, has thrown his weight behind Fameye's latest hit.

The hilarious online star took to social media to share a video of him jamming to the song.

Radio personality Dr Pounds is among many Ghanaians who have heralded Chairman Heatboss's effort.

Fans react to Chairman Heatboss' performance

Many people in the comment section mentioned that Fameye's Very Soon song was very spiritual. Others also shared hilarious reactions to Chairman's Heatboss' rendition.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Chairman Heatboss' rendition of Fameye's Very Soon.

GOD🤲 SON 🙏 said:

who created tiktok for you 😂😂😂😂😂😂 tiktok is good more than my relationship😂😂😂😂

😇Spy der 💯 wrote:

don't laugh please be serious n watch it 😂😂😂😂

nanaaba noted:

Na fameye cause all disooooo 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Róck Stàr remarked:

who is watching at the same time hungry and their light too is off and the phone battery is low😅😅😅

Ephyabaafi 🌹♥️ commented:

u will be sitting somewhere thinking about urself n someone wil jus let u sin😂😂😂😂

efo Dzidefo added:

With faith Ghanaians will surely vote for you if you stand as a president.Just look for one laughing jaka or a comedian, you're good to go

Fameye meets DWP Academy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye had met Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama and other stars from the DWP Academy.

This comes after the dance collective shared an infectious dance routine with Fameye's Very Sooon.

The musician joined the stars for a group performance of the song, which they described as Ghana's number one.

