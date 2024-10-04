Fameye Dances With Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama, Others As DWP Academy Cosigns His Latest Release
- On September 12, Fameye released his new song Very Soon which has become one of Ghana's trending songs
- The DWP Dance Academy has cosigned the song fueling its viral rise on social media
- A video of Fameye and the stars from DWP Academy dancing to the song has got many on social media talking
Ghanaian musician Fameye's new release, 'Very Soon', became an instant fan favourite.
A huge part of the song's viral growth since its release on September 12 is due to the infectious dance associated with the song.
DWP Academy created the viral dance moves. The academy's biggest stars, with millions of followers, including Lisa Quama and Endurance Grand, have shared their entries for the viral challenge.
Recently, Fameye called on the choreographers at their studio. A video of Fameye dancing to Very Soon with DWP Academy's stars has surfaced on social media.
The academy, which is well aware of its impact on African music and its significant growth around the world, described Fameye's Very Soon as the No.1 song in Ghana in the face of stiff competition from viral records like Stonebwoy's Jejereje.
Fameye and DWP stars thrill fans
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Fameye's stint with the DWP stars.
DOFRYT said:
"Who realized the beautiful drama queen never skip a drama at every scene😂😂😂💜💜💜🔥🔥🔥Endurance is the best❤️"
_mcphacy wrote:
"It’s the handkerchief vibe for meee.. It never miss 😍"
asantewaa3 remarked:
"The relaxation of the dance koraa kill me. Nice moves"
kinghopede noted:
"Greatest to ever push Ghana dance to the world"
SIMDI 🌹 🌸 💋 shared:
"Am so obsessed with my Endurance 🥺I knew her hand before camera show her face🥰DWP our happy place 🥰🔥🔥"
let go commented:
"u see this group if ur name them u name trouble love when queen done she give the grass to Lisa u guys will kill has but will not died 🥰🥰🥰"
Ella_❤️🇳🇬 observed:
"I have been waiting for the day that Fameye will engage tiktokers. And that day is today. Those who knows knows. 3y3 Asem ooo"
ladyp added:
"congratulations guys,I fell in love with this song and dance because of endurance and demzy"
Fameye sings gospel on stage
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye had thrilled fans at one of his recent concerts in Ghana by performing a well-known gospel song.
Despite Fameye's impressive catalogue of fan favourites, Fameye sang Florence Obinim's Osoro Ne Me Fie, which excited the audience.
Source: YEN.com.gh
