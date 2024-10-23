YouTuber and comic actor Ras Nene shared a video of himself dancing to musician Fameye's Very Soon

The Kumawood star displayed strange dance moves and wrote an inspiring message in the caption

Fameye and several other fans reacted to the video in the comments as they talked about Ras Nene's dance moves

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

YouTuber and comic actor Ras Nene, aka Dr Likee, got many people laughing hard when he danced to musician Fameye's Very Soon in a video.

Fameye reacts as Ras Nene dances to the Very Soon song. Image Credit: @fameyemusic and @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Ras Nene dances to Fameye's Very Soon

In the video, Ras Nene rocked his signature outfit: a pair of patterned red shorts and a plain red short-sleeved shirt. He completed his red-themed look with red slides.

The funny comedian held a cup of drink while displaying strange dance moves to Fameye's top charting song, Very Soon. Standing in front of an open boot, he danced with so much joy while someone recorded him.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Akabenezer, as he is called by many fans, noted that it was another day to work hard, and he prayed to God to bless the country.

Is Another Day To Hustle Lord Bless The Whole Nation

Fameye reacts to Ras Nene's post

Fameye took to the comment section to react to the post by asking what drink was in the cup Ras Nene flaunted in the video.

"Room 6 cup of tea anaa?" Fameye wrote in the comments.

Ras Nene dances to Very Soon song.

Reactions to Ras Nene's dance video

Ras Nene's video got many people laughing hard in the comment section of the post. Others also talked about how excited they get when they see his videos online.

The exciting reactions from social media users are below:

millyblinksmilly said:

"Nene is that nestle milo or galamsay milo ?😂😂😂😂"

dywaynecarter said:

"Anigye3 nkoaa wura😂"

aqn_aqn said:

"Kai Aka this your dance 🕺 I’ve copied 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

mzzfreshy_adwoa said:

"My Favorite person on the app😂"

kobby_gaisie said:

"Mr George Aka Ebi street 😂😂😂😂"

iamdebaby said:

"Come let’s get married Abeg Adey feel you ruff 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️"

lawrencia_d said:

"This guy gives us more joy and happiness than the current government 😄"

Dr Likee condemns galamsey in video

YEN.com.gh reported that comic actor and YouTuber Dr Likee spoke against galamsey and called for its stop because it was destroying the country's water bodies.

He noted that he had shot several movies about galamsey and said that they would be released in November 2024.

Many people loved the fact that he joined the ongoing discussions about galamsey and had shot movies about it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh