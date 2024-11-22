Shatta Wale Collaborates With King Ayisoba On Record Produced By Kelvin Taylor: "Christmas Banger"
- Media sensation Kevin Taylor is set to release a new song he executive produced
- The new track, which features Shatta Wale and King Ayisoba, has been scheduled for release
- A snippet he shared on social media has hiked up the anticipation from fans
Ghanaian music listeners have begun counting down to the release of an unconventional single produced by Kevin Taylor.
Not many know Kevin Taylor, the controversial online sensation for his musical prowess and sonic ear.
Recently, Kevin Taylor announced his forthcoming song, which will feature Shatta Wale and King Ayisoba.
According to the viral social commentator, he carefully produced his new song in order to maximise Shatta Wale and King Ayisoba divergent musical styles.
Fans react to Kevin Taylor's new track
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kevin Taylor's collaboration with Shatta Wale and King Ayisoba.
_DadaJoetv said:
Chale the track be fire already, Ghana can’t contain Shatta wale & Shatta movement in 2025
@BenopaOnyx1 wrote:
Dope song but since it’s for Shatta Wale, I don’t like it
@Bornbless123 noted:
Chale I dunno what make I tell you sef,bro you be spirit keep on keeping on we love you as S.M soldiers.
gideon_gbekle remarked:
Naaaaaa wale be something else. Big ups to nawtyboi
@kingshattaba commented::
They are not ready for this, dam.
Sammed Amadu shared:
Shatta, please forget about this boys and forcos on your big bangers we need more from you bcos I see you like (culture bob mali etc .)
Ībřæh Ğh Hęřø added:
Shatta have already released the song and there is no difference. WASH and CLAP ebe the same together with both hands.
Shatta Wale's On God reaches new milestone
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's 2022 release, On God, had surpassed 11 million streams online.
The musician took to social media to share the song's backstory and high striding journey which makes it one of his favourite productions.
Apart from the Ghanaian market, On God gained some traction in other countries and picked up a nomination in Brazil.
