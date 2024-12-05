Ghanaian singer and songwriter Wiyaala has been included as part of this year's BBC Top 100 Women list

The list salutes the efforts of inspiring and influential women changemakers doing great things globally

The singer acknowledged her milestone on social media, exciting scores of fans who continue to root for her

The BBC has published its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2024, which features Ghanaian singer and songwriter Wiyaala.

The list celebrates women changemakers performing remarkably despite global challenges like conflicts, climate emergencies, and societal polarisation.

The Ghanaian singer joins British singer of Ghanaian descent Raye, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, visual artist Tracey Emin, and climate campaigner Adenike Oladosu.

Wiyaala, aka Noella Wiyaala Nwadei, rose to fame in Ghana after her stint with the talent reality show Vodafone Icons in 2012.

She became the Most Promising Artiste in Africa at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in 2014 and won the Best Female Vocalist at the Ghana Music Awards in 2015.

Apart from her music, Wiyaala is celebrated for her consistent contribution to social issues, including child marriage and community development.

She has built an arts centre, community radio station, and restaurant in Funsi to promote employment and creativity.

Fans congratulate Wiyaala on BBC recognition

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Wiyaala's inclusion in the BBC 100 Women list.

@Bubu_Husseini said:

"Our very own, the Lioness is here! Nice🥳💪"

@BEARDGANG_GUY wrote:

"I Love You @Wiyaala. Hope to come n enjoy ur show one day."

@theprinceamin remarked:

"It will be hard, we know, that the road will be muddy and rough; but we will...get there!"

@iamkwasikankam noted:

"My Sissala goddess. Proud of you."

