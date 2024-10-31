Dr UN, in a video, shared that he had been diagnosed with kidney disease and required surgery

The socialite appealed to Ghanaian media personalities and entertainers for financial support

Dr UN said that he required about GH¢400,000 to undergo the kidney surgery to save his life

Ghanaian socialite Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, has appealed for funds to undergo kidney surgery.

Dr UN diagnosed with kidney disease

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr UN got emotional as he shared that he had been diagnosed with kidney disease.

The socialite, who gained notoriety for handing out fake UN awards to some Ghanaian celebrities, said that he had been bedridden with the disease for a while and had struggled to finance the enormous amount of money needed for his treatment.

He appealed to Ghanaians and media personalities, Captain Smart, Onua TV and Multimedia staff for their support in raising funds for his surgery.

Dr UN also pleaded with some notable celebrities, including Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Medikal, Delay, and Nana Ama McBrown, to come to his rescue as he battles the life-threatening disease.

The socialite said that he required about GH¢400,000 to undergo kidney surgery at a medical facility.

Reactions to Dr UN's video

The video of Dr UN appealing for funds for his reported kidney disease treatment triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Many were sceptical and cast doubts over his claims because of his past actions. Others sympathised with him. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

__tiana.x commented:

"I think he is lying. We can’t trust him again."

mawuse_ese commented:

"Hmmm, the comment section is so heartbreaking. How can some of you be making jokes about someone’s serious health issues?"

de_nasty1 commented:

"Lol, but how are we supposed to believe that in the first place? You see reasons why one has to be serious all the time because we can’t tell when things really get serious, and you need urgent attention. What shows that it’s not a scam again if you could scam important dignitaries?"

thyrese_raymond commented:

"Am I the only one who is finding it hard to believe this man?"

lamarsamue commented:

"Speedy recovery 👏❤️ man."

iamcarllie said:

"He looks really sick 😢."

Dr UN denies awarding Chef Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr UN denied claims that he awarded Chef Smith his fake GWR certificate.

The socialite said he was not involved in Chef Smith's GWR saga and that he and his management team had not awarded anyone for the past two years.

