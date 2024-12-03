Dr UN, in videos, was spotted dancing on the street with content creator Pilato amid his ongoing battle with kidney disease

The socialite unveiled his plan to hold an event and award Pilato for regularly checking up on him during his health issues

Dr UN added that he regularly watched Pilato's comic content to seek some entertainment during his medical checkups

Ghanaian socialite Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, made a public appearance amid his battle with kidney disease.

Dr UN dances on the street amid claims about having kidney disease. Photo source: @dephamousguyemma

Source: TikTok

The controversial socialite, who gained popularity for awarding fake UN awards to celebrities like Sarkodie and Berla Mundi, recently announced that he had been diagnosed with kidney disease and diabetes.

Dr UN said that the ailments had left him bedridden and unable to move outside without assistance. He also appealed to notable Ghanaian influential figures to help him raise the GH¢400,000 he needed to undergo treatment for the health issue.

Dr UN dances on the street

Dr UN was among a large crowd who recently embarked on a peace walk organised by Kumawood actors and content creators Dr Likee and Papa Kumasi ahead of the 2024 general elections on Saturday, December 7.

The group walked through the streets of Kumasi, with Atadwe Nation, Sumsum Ahoufedua, Sobolo, Kyekyeku, 39 Forty, and several Kumawood actors and YouTubers involved as they advocated for a peaceful election.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr UN was spotted showcasing some serious dance moves with content creator Pilato on the streets while their cronies cheered them.

In another video, the controversial socialite had an interesting interaction with Pilato, whom he unveiled his intention to award at a ceremony in January 2025 for regularly checking up on him during his battle with kidney disease.

Dr UN also noted that he regularly watched Pilato's comic content for entertainment during his hospital visits for his medical checkups.

Watch the videos below:

Dr UN raises GH¢10,100 for treatment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady close to Dr UN said that some people had donated GH¢10,100 for his kidney disease treatment.

She noted that many people mocked the socialite after she posted a video of him soliciting funds to treat his life-threatening disease.

Dr UN gave a short speech thanking Ghanaians for their generosity and bestowed God's blessings and long life onto the selfless donors.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh